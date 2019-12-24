Is A Downturn Overdue? Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN), Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S)?

The shares of Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by William Blair in its latest research note that was published on November 05, 2019. William Blair wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sientra Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on August 09, 2019, to Buy the SIEN stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on June 05, 2019. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $10. Dougherty & Company was of a view that SIEN is Buy in its latest report on March 13, 2019. William Blair thinks that SIEN is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $13.57. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 84.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.81.

The shares of the company added by 5.38% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $8.27 while ending the day at $8.82. During the trading session, a total of 516761.0 shares were traded which represents a 18.94% incline from the average session volume which is 637510.0 shares. SIEN had ended its last session trading at $8.37. Sientra Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.47, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.30 SIEN 52-week low price stands at $4.78 while its 52-week high price is $15.48.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.45 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sientra Inc. generated 120.92 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.73 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -91.11%. Sientra Inc. has the potential to record -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on July 29, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.39/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.97% to reach $6.41/share. It started the day trading at $5.42 and traded between $5.22 and $5.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that S’s 50-day SMA is 5.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.37. The stock has a high of $8.06 for the year while the low is $5.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 97.19 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.37%, as 94.89M SIEN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.61% of Sprint Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 15.51M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.90% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.43% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox sold more S shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox selling -242,167 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 101,147,943 shares of S, with a total valuation of $598,795,823. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more S shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $499,416,741 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Sprint Corporation shares by 4.96% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 36,734,364 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,735,014 shares of Sprint Corporation which are valued at $217,467,435. In the same vein, PRIMECAP Management Co. increased its Sprint Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 296,100 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 31,770,300 shares and is now valued at $188,080,176. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Sprint Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.