Is A Downturn Overdue? RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ), Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)?

The shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on July 16, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $15 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of RLJ Lodging Trust, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. CapitalOne advised investors in its research note published on June 25, 2019, to Equal Weight the RLJ stock while also putting a $21 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on May 15, 2019. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $20. Wells Fargo was of a view that RLJ is Market Perform in its latest report on August 08, 2018. KeyBanc Capital Mkts thinks that RLJ is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $18.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 15.34% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.80.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.11% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $17.925 while ending the day at $18.05. During the trading session, a total of 1.64 million shares were traded which represents a -53.56% decline from the average session volume which is 1.07 million shares. RLJ had ended its last session trading at $18.07. RLJ 52-week low price stands at $15.65 while its 52-week high price is $19.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.46 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.69 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 73.91%. RLJ Lodging Trust has the potential to record 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on October 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $33. Even though the stock has been trading at $30.01/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.83% to reach $33.17/share. It started the day trading at $30.345 and traded between $29.82 and $30.26 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AXTA’s 50-day SMA is 29.43 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.26. The stock has a high of $32.20 for the year while the low is $21.72. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.87 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.52%, as 5.25M RLJ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.25% of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 27.26, while the P/B ratio is 5.50. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.25M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.33%. Looking further, the stock has raised 0.03% over the past 90 days while it lost -1.24% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Investm… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,264,000 shares of AXTA, with a total valuation of $690,796,080. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more AXTA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $547,743,013 worth of shares.

Similarly, Shapiro Capital Management LLC decreased its Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares by 1.58% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,669,043 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -138,875 shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. which are valued at $246,807,654. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 23,432 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,627,627 shares and is now valued at $245,628,541. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.