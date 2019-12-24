Is A Downturn Overdue? Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR), Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)?

The shares of Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on May 30, 2019. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Marker Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on December 03, 2018.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $10.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.99.

The shares of the company added by 9.09% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.93 while ending the day at $3.24. During the trading session, a total of 522707.0 shares were traded which represents a -62.92% decline from the average session volume which is 320830.0 shares. MRKR had ended its last session trading at $2.97. Marker Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 15.80 MRKR 52-week low price stands at $2.61 while its 52-week high price is $9.17.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Marker Therapeutics Inc. generated 48.48 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -433.33%. Marker Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Loop Capital published a research note on November 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $62. Goldman also rated LYFT as Upgrade on October 31, 2019, with its price target of $58 suggesting that LYFT could surge by 32.73% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $47.92/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.97% to reach $67.70/share. It started the day trading at $48.00 and traded between $45.26 and $45.54 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $88.60 for the year while the low is $37.07. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.52%, as 17.66M MRKR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.98% of Lyft Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.29M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.99%. Looking further, the stock has raised 8.74% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.89% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more LYFT shares, increasing its portfolio by 404.03% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 13,407,633 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,726,110 shares of LYFT, with a total valuation of $819,244,868. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more LYFT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $801,418,548 worth of shares.

Similarly, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its Lyft Inc. shares by 153.34% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,177,722 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,949,749 shares of Lyft Inc. which are valued at $400,544,824. In the same vein, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (Inves… increased its Lyft Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 7,225,763 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,225,763 shares and is now valued at $353,917,872. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Lyft Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.