Is A Downturn Overdue? DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU), The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)?

The shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DouYu International Holdings Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on December 02, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that DOYU is Overweight in its latest report on August 28, 2019. Citigroup thinks that DOYU is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $68.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 14.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.61.

The shares of the company added by 2.41% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $7.91 while ending the day at $8.06. During the trading session, a total of 1.66 million shares were traded which represents a -31.74% decline from the average session volume which is 1.26 million shares. DOYU had ended its last session trading at $7.87. DouYu International Holdings Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.90 DOYU 52-week low price stands at $7.01 while its 52-week high price is $11.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.08 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The DouYu International Holdings Limited generated 1.15 billion in revenue during the last quarter. DouYu International Holdings Limited has the potential to record -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on December 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) is now rated as Buy. B. Riley FBR also rated REAL as Initiated on December 18, 2019, with its price target of $23 suggesting that REAL could surge by 34.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.58/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.31% to reach $27.50/share. It started the day trading at $18.77 and traded between $18.01 and $18.15 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $30.05 for the year while the low is $12.58. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.05 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.01%, as 15.57M DOYU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 19.25% of The RealReal Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.48M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.82%.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more REAL shares, increasing its portfolio by 736.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 6,453,795 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,329,981 shares of REAL, with a total valuation of $126,075,673. Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC meanwhile bought more REAL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $46,846,849 worth of shares.

Similarly, AllianceBernstein LP increased its The RealReal Inc. shares by 3,519.49% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,671,042 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,597,246 shares of The RealReal Inc. which are valued at $45,941,922. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its The RealReal Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,307,874 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,396,561 shares and is now valued at $24,020,849. Following these latest developments, around 5.60% of The RealReal Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.