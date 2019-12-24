Is A Downturn Overdue? ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN), YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW)?

The shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on January 14, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $8.50 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 577.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.31.

The shares of the company added by 8.22% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.11 while ending the day at $2.37. During the trading session, a total of 753036.0 shares were traded which represents a 46.21% incline from the average session volume which is 1.4 million shares. ASLN had ended its last session trading at $2.19. ASLN 52-week low price stands at $0.35 while its 52-week high price is $8.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited generated 7.99 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1066.67%. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has the potential to record -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on November 09, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) is now rated as Hold. Deutsche Bank also rated YRCW as Upgrade on August 22, 2018, with its price target of $13 suggesting that YRCW could surge by 65.04% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.51/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.98% to reach $6.75/share. It started the day trading at $2.57 and traded between $2.345 and $2.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that YRCW's 50-day SMA is 3.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.35. The stock has a high of $8.67 for the year while the low is $1.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.62 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.21%, as 6.61M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 19.92% of YRC Worldwide Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 1.08M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.98%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.24% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Front Street Capital Management, … bought more YRCW shares, increasing its portfolio by 16.80% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Front Street Capital Management, … purchasing 587,953 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,088,715 shares of YRCW, with a total valuation of $14,269,615. Russell Investment Management LLC meanwhile sold more YRCW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $12,661,968 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its YRC Worldwide Inc. shares by 7.99% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,305,430 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 170,636 shares of YRC Worldwide Inc. which are valued at $8,045,951. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its YRC Worldwide Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 86,485 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,686,128 shares and is now valued at $5,884,587. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of YRC Worldwide Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.