Is A Downturn Overdue? Americas Silver Corporation (NYSE:USAS), Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 148.41% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.05.

The shares of the company added by 6.46% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.88 while ending the day at $3.13. During the trading session, a total of 514559.0 shares were traded which represents a -43.51% decline from the average session volume which is 358550.0 shares. USAS had ended its last session trading at $2.94. USAS 52-week low price stands at $1.26 while its 52-week high price is $3.92.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.11 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Americas Silver Corporation generated 6.47 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -45.45%. Americas Silver Corporation has the potential to record -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on December 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $53. Even though the stock has been trading at $47.45/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.37% to reach $52.40/share. It started the day trading at $48.30 and traded between $47.422 and $48.10 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CSCO’s 50-day SMA is 46.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 51.43. The stock has a high of $58.26 for the year while the low is $40.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 37.8 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.39%, as 34.63M USAS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.82% of Cisco Systems Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.70, while the P/B ratio is 5.93. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 20.50M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.61%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -2.08% over the past 90 days while it lost -14.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CSCO shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.07% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 254,132 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 344,452,947 shares of CSCO, with a total valuation of $15,607,163,029. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CSCO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,604,745,246 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Cisco Systems Inc. shares by 0.84% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 186,412,850 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,575,303 shares of Cisco Systems Inc. which are valued at $8,446,366,234. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Cisco Systems Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,303,371 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 65,902,004 shares and is now valued at $2,986,019,801. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Cisco Systems Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.