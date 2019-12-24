Expensive Market, What To Buy? Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS), Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

The shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on August 13, 2019. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on September 19, 2017. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that TGS is Sector Perform in its latest report on January 09, 2013.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.57% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.39.

The shares of the company added by 5.33% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $6.73 while ending the day at $7.11. During the trading session, a total of 678788.0 shares were traded which represents a 4.78% incline from the average session volume which is 712890.0 shares. TGS had ended its last session trading at $6.75. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.78, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.60 TGS 52-week low price stands at $5.53 while its 52-week high price is $16.37.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. generated 36.44 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -12600.0%. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has the potential to record 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Imperial Capital published a research note on December 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:NOG) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.50. Imperial Capital also rated NOG as Reiterated on January 23, 2019, with its price target of $3 suggesting that NOG could surge by 33.14% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.21/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.17% to reach $3.41/share. It started the day trading at $2.29 and traded between $2.16 and $2.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NOG’s 50-day SMA is 1.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.07. The stock has a high of $2.94 for the year while the low is $1.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 29.79 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.15%, as 31.92M TGS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.67% of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.58, while the P/B ratio is 1.75. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.99M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 19.37%. Looking further, the stock has raised 8.57% over the past 90 days while it gained 20.63% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Angelo, Gordon & Co. LP sold more NOG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Angelo, Gordon & Co. LP selling -500 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 31,804,025 shares of NOG, with a total valuation of $56,611,165. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more NOG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $32,344,862 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Northern Oil and Gas Inc. shares by 1.34% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 17,726,982 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -240,118 shares of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. which are valued at $31,554,028. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Northern Oil and Gas Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 50,996 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 12,631,031 shares and is now valued at $22,483,235. Following these latest developments, around 7.90% of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.