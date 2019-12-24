Expensive Market, What To Buy? T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS), SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

The shares of T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by HSBC Securities in its latest research note that was published on November 14, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $86 price target. HSBC Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of T-Mobile US Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Bernstein advised investors in its research note published on October 16, 2019, to Outperform the TMUS stock while also putting a $103 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on November 01, 2018. Barclays was of a view that TMUS is Overweight in its latest report on June 27, 2018. Wells Fargo thinks that TMUS is worth Market Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $91.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -9.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.62.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.57% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $76.92 while ending the day at $76.96. During the trading session, a total of 1.67 million shares were traded which represents a 41.33% incline from the average session volume which is 2.84 million shares. TMUS had ended its last session trading at $77.40. T-Mobile US Inc. currently has a market cap of $65.69 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 19.72, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.93, with a beta of 0.37. T-Mobile US Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.08, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 TMUS 52-week low price stands at $59.96 while its 52-week high price is $85.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.16 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The T-Mobile US Inc. generated 1.65 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 35.34%. T-Mobile US Inc. has the potential to record 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on October 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $60.84/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.53% to reach $66.36/share. It started the day trading at $61.24 and traded between $60.80 and $61.16 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SSNC’s 50-day SMA is 56.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 56.13. The stock has a high of $67.73 for the year while the low is $40.96. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.75%, as 3.73M TMUS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.69% of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 45.24, while the P/B ratio is 3.22. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.66M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.25 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.65%. Looking further, the stock has raised 23.26% over the past 90 days while it gained 6.92% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SSNC shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.78% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 729,154 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 20,038,833 shares of SSNC, with a total valuation of $1,203,331,922. Henderson Global Investors Ltd. meanwhile bought more SSNC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,127,353,899 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. shares by 12.29% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 18,514,634 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,595,430 shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. which are valued at $1,111,803,772. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,265,071 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 15,613,710 shares and is now valued at $937,603,286. Following these latest developments, around 12.60% of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.