Expensive Market, What To Buy? Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS), Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)

The shares of Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) has been pegged with a rating of Peer Perform by Wolfe Research in its latest research note that was published on November 21, 2019. Wolfe Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Precision Drilling Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on March 15, 2019. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $2.60. National Bank Financial was of a view that PDS is Outperform in its latest report on December 21, 2018. Citigroup thinks that PDS is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 76.53.

The shares of the company added by 6.52% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.38 while ending the day at $1.47. During the trading session, a total of 683879.0 shares were traded which represents a 17.51% incline from the average session volume which is 829000.0 shares. PDS had ended its last session trading at $1.38. Precision Drilling Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.02, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 PDS 52-week low price stands at $0.99 while its 52-week high price is $3.01.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Precision Drilling Corporation generated 71.03 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.0%. Precision Drilling Corporation has the potential to record -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on December 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $2. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.30/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.48% to reach $2.45/share. It started the day trading at $2.40 and traded between $2.29 and $2.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SWN’s 50-day SMA is 2.08 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.83. The stock has a high of $4.90 for the year while the low is $1.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 132.89 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.98%, as 142.17M PDS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 26.39% of Southwestern Energy Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.20, while the P/B ratio is 0.41. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 22.23M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.21%. Looking further, the stock has raised 15.53% over the past 90 days while it lost -21.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more SWN shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.56% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 447,907 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 80,283,449 shares of SWN, with a total valuation of $146,115,877. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SWN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $130,834,085 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Southwestern Energy Company shares by 0.60% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 58,898,428 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -354,515 shares of Southwestern Energy Company which are valued at $107,195,139. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Southwestern Energy Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 283,074 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 39,712,663 shares and is now valued at $72,277,047. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Southwestern Energy Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.