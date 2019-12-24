Expensive Market, What To Buy? Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE), Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP)

The shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on October 22, 2019. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cenovus Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on September 26, 2019. CIBC was of a view that CVE is Neutral in its latest report on January 31, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that CVE is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $11.34. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 63.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -7.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.16.

The shares of the company added by 1.83% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $9.87 while ending the day at $10.04. During the trading session, a total of 1.64 million shares were traded which represents a 50.22% incline from the average session volume which is 3.29 million shares. CVE had ended its last session trading at $9.86. Cenovus Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.46, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 CVE 52-week low price stands at $6.15 while its 52-week high price is $10.82.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.18 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cenovus Energy Inc. generated 331.07 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 672.22%. Cenovus Energy Inc. has the potential to record 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on November 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) is now rated as Sell. Even though the stock has been trading at $44.20/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.78% to reach $44.43/share. It started the day trading at $45.51 and traded between $44.06 and $45.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HP’s 50-day SMA is 40.03 while its 200-day SMA stands at 47.05. The stock has a high of $64.80 for the year while the low is $35.74. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.26 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.87%, as 6.25M CVE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.95% of Helmerich & Payne Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.72M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.12%. Looking further, the stock has raised 11.46% over the past 90 days while it lost -6.92% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more HP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.39% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -292,639 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,939,455 shares of HP, with a total valuation of $471,966,656.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Helmerich & Payne Inc. shares by 1.43% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,840,726 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 110,901 shares of Helmerich & Payne Inc. which are valued at $309,943,899. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Helmerich & Payne Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,358,231 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,071,073 shares and is now valued at $279,519,516. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Helmerich & Payne Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.