Are First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Prospects Worsening?

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 8.40% on 12/23/19. The shares fell to a low of $10.49 before closing at $11.23. Intraday shares traded counted 6.76 million, which was -61.76% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.18M. AG’s previous close was $10.36 while the outstanding shares total $204.79M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.21, with weekly volatility at 4.29% and ATR at 0.43. The AG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.01 and a $11.62 high.

Investors have identified the tech company First Majestic Silver Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.30 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AG, the company has in raw cash 118.62 million on their books with 433000.0 currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 204.62 million million total, with 55.41 million as their total liabilities.

Potential earnings growth for First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, First Majestic Silver Corp. recorded a total of 96.99 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 8.73% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 13.73%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 54.99 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 41.99 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 204.79M with the revenue now reading 0.04 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.07 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.21 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AG attractive?

3 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on First Majestic Silver Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $9.54.