Analysts Turn Mixed On Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP), NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

The shares of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on October 03, 2019. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on March 22, 2019. Citigroup was of a view that UGP is Buy in its latest report on June 11, 2018. HSBC Securities thinks that UGP is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 71.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 82.17.

The shares of the company added by 3.69% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $6.09 while ending the day at $6.18. During the trading session, a total of 1.61 million shares were traded which represents a -54.35% decline from the average session volume which is 1.04 million shares. UGP had ended its last session trading at $5.96. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. currently has a market cap of $6.89 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 26.52, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 37.89, with a beta of 0.33. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.72, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.30 UGP 52-week low price stands at $3.61 while its 52-week high price is $7.90.

The Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. generated 644.45 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -85.71%. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. has the potential to record 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on October 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $13.50. Piper Jaffray also rated NGL as Initiated on July 17, 2019, with its price target of $17 suggesting that NGL could surge by 18.2% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.04/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.17% to reach $13.79/share. It started the day trading at $11.32 and traded between $10.885 and $11.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NGL's 50-day SMA is 10.74 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.27. The stock has a high of $15.71 for the year while the low is $8.71. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.26 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.17%, as 7.27M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.17% of NGL Energy Partners LP shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 975.93K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.98%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.40% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.14% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Invesco Advisers, Inc. bought more NGL shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.66% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Invesco Advisers, Inc. purchasing 555,422 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,399,045 shares of NGL, with a total valuation of $212,492,517. ALPS Advisors, Inc. meanwhile bought more NGL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $139,647,417 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of NGL Energy Partners LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.