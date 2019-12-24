Analysts Turn Mixed On The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK), Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

The shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on March 15, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $51 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Liberty SiriusXM Group, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Pivotal Research Group advised investors in its research note published on November 12, 2018, to Buy the LSXMK stock while also putting a $60 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $58.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.97.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.25% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $47.66 while ending the day at $47.83. During the trading session, a total of 1.47 million shares were traded which represents a -126.28% decline from the average session volume which is 650560.0 shares. LSXMK had ended its last session trading at $47.95. LSXMK 52-week low price stands at $34.84 while its 52-week high price is $48.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.44 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.52 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 13.64%. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has the potential to record 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on January 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.81/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.55% to reach $22.98/share. It started the day trading at $19.39 and traded between $19.035 and $19.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ERJ’s 50-day SMA is 17.53 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.71. The stock has a high of $23.68 for the year while the low is $15.86. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.96%, as 4.12M LSXMK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.36% of Embraer S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 817.78K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.66%. Looking further, the stock has raised 8.68% over the past 90 days while it lost -1.93% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Brandes Investment Partners LP sold more ERJ shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.73% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Brandes Investment Partners LP selling -146,677 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,877,794 shares of ERJ, with a total valuation of $338,320,054. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd. meanwhile sold more ERJ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $235,604,541 worth of shares.

Similarly, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme… decreased its Embraer S.A. shares by 2.28% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,323,790 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -218,030 shares of Embraer S.A. which are valued at $158,690,906. In the same vein, Oldfield Partners LLP decreased its Embraer S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 263,600 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,847,665 shares and is now valued at $82,507,258. Following these latest developments, around 12.40% of Embraer S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.