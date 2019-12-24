Analysts Turn Mixed On The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG), Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

The shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on May 29, 2019. BofA/Merrill was of a view that HIG is Buy in its latest report on October 09, 2018. B. Riley FBR thinks that HIG is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 24, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 60.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 48.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.22% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.52.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.33% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $59.885 while ending the day at $60.10. During the trading session, a total of 1.41 million shares were traded which represents a 24.8% incline from the average session volume which is 1.88 million shares. HIG had ended its last session trading at $60.91. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $21.61 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.09, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.27, with a beta of 0.63. HIG 52-week low price stands at $40.54 while its 52-week high price is $62.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.50 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 48.0%. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. has the potential to record 5.50 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity published a research note on August 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $125. Canaccord Genuity also rated GH as Initiated on April 16, 2019, with its price target of $90 suggesting that GH could surge by 28.98% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $82.78/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.65% to reach $115.80/share. It started the day trading at $83.9266 and traded between $79.15 and $82.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GH’s 50-day SMA is 73.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 79.20. The stock has a high of $112.21 for the year while the low is $32.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.84 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.13%, as 3.64M HIG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.30% of Guardant Health Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.19M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.28%. Looking further, the stock has raised 13.72% over the past 90 days while it lost -5.07% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… bought more GH shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.96% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… purchasing 91,811 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,765,132 shares of GH, with a total valuation of $370,107,802. Jennison Associates LLC meanwhile bought more GH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $262,189,765 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Guardant Health Inc. shares by 15.85% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,332,351 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 455,949 shares of Guardant Health Inc. which are valued at $258,823,702. In the same vein, Viking Global Investors LP increased its Guardant Health Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,874,428 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,874,428 shares and is now valued at $223,256,823. Following these latest developments, around 4.30% of Guardant Health Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.