Analysts Turn Mixed On Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA), ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

The shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on November 12, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $29 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on September 25, 2019. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $24. Piper Jaffray was of a view that MNTA is Overweight in its latest report on November 05, 2018. Stifel thinks that MNTA is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 22, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 21.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $25.29. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 106.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is 1.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.42.

The shares of the company added by 2.29% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $19.08 while ending the day at $19.66. During the trading session, a total of 1.35 million shares were traded which represents a -91.08% decline from the average session volume which is 704750.0 shares. MNTA had ended its last session trading at $19.22. Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.10 MNTA 52-week low price stands at $9.51 while its 52-week high price is $19.36.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.56 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 122.13 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 87.5%. Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on December 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $60. Oppenheimer also rated ACAD as Initiated on October 24, 2019, with its price target of $44 suggesting that ACAD could surge by 20.13% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $45.19/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.37% to reach $55.80/share. It started the day trading at $45.805 and traded between $43.71 and $44.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ACAD’s 50-day SMA is 44.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 32.44. The stock has a high of $53.70 for the year while the low is $14.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.67 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.21%, as 10.69M MNTA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.19% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.67M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.23%. Looking further, the stock has raised 15.26% over the past 90 days while it gained 72.89% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Baker Bros. Advisors LP bought more ACAD shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.98% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Baker Bros. Advisors LP purchasing 1,562,500 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 40,854,586 shares of ACAD, with a total valuation of $1,850,304,200. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more ACAD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,029,565,976 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 10.91% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,276,845 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,011,041 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $465,438,310. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,638,760 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,176,153 shares and is now valued at $460,877,969. Following these latest developments, around 0.09% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.