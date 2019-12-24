Analysts Turn Mixed On Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM), Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC)

The shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on August 02, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $29 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Iron Mountain Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on July 11, 2019, to Underperform the IRM stock while also putting a $25 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on July 10, 2019. The stock was given Underperform rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on April 26, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 27. BofA/Merrill was of a view that IRM is Neutral in its latest report on November 20, 2018. Berenberg thinks that IRM is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 20, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 52.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $34.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 8.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -14.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.24.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.69% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $31.66 while ending the day at $31.74. During the trading session, a total of 1.58 million shares were traded which represents a 30.57% incline from the average session volume which is 2.28 million shares. IRM had ended its last session trading at $31.96. Iron Mountain Incorporated currently has a market cap of $9.1 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 23.53, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.94, with a beta of 0.52. Iron Mountain Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 5.75, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 IRM 52-week low price stands at $29.28 while its 52-week high price is $37.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.62 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Iron Mountain Incorporated generated 186.78 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.54 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.68%. Iron Mountain Incorporated has the potential to record 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on August 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $26. RBC Capital Mkts also rated TMHC as Upgrade on May 16, 2019, with its price target of $25 suggesting that TMHC could surge by 26.68% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.13/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.26% to reach $29.50/share. It started the day trading at $22.29 and traded between $21.49 and $21.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TMHC’s 50-day SMA is 23.94 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.01. The stock has a high of $28.00 for the year while the low is $15.03. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.35 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 22.43%, as 5.33M IRM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.54% of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.17, while the P/B ratio is 0.92. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.75M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.65%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -13.27% over the past 90 days while it gained 9.91% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more TMHC shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.47% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 240,548 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,998,703 shares of TMHC, with a total valuation of $232,169,884. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more TMHC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $218,047,642 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Taylor Morrison Home Corporation shares by 0.66% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,910,381 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 52,085 shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation which are valued at $183,679,047. In the same vein, Donald Smith & Co., Inc. increased its Taylor Morrison Home Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 146,008 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,320,811 shares and is now valued at $169,989,231. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.