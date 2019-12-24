Analysts Turn Mixed On HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ), UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

The shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on November 11, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $24 price target. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of HP Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on October 10, 2019, to Sell the HPQ stock while also putting a $14 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Argus Markets when it published its report on October 07, 2019. The stock was given Equal-Weight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on October 04, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. BofA/Merrill was of a view that HPQ is Underperform in its latest report on October 04, 2019. Loop Capital thinks that HPQ is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 04, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 19.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $20.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is -14.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.77.

The shares of the company dipped by 0.00% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $20.40 while ending the day at $20.56. During the trading session, a total of 7.43 million shares were traded which represents a 49.42% incline from the average session volume which is 14.69 million shares. HPQ had ended its last session trading at $20.56. HP Inc. currently has a market cap of $29.5 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.21, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.34, with a beta of 1.44. HPQ 52-week low price stands at $15.93 while its 52-week high price is $24.09.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.60 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The HP Inc. generated 4.54 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 13.33%. HP Inc. has the potential to record 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Kepler published a research note on September 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.39/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.32% to reach $13.70/share. It started the day trading at $12.50 and traded between $12.41 and $12.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UBS’s 50-day SMA is 12.03 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.81. The stock has a high of $13.62 for the year while the low is $10.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.34 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.43%, as 10.87M HPQ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.28% of UBS Group AG shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.95, while the P/B ratio is 0.81. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.50M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.16%. Looking further, the stock has raised 10.69% over the past 90 days while it gained 7.34% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Massachusetts Financial Services … bought more UBS shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Massachusetts Financial Services … purchasing 3,359,337 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 161,703,663 shares of UBS, with a total valuation of $1,964,699,505. Dodge & Cox meanwhile bought more UBS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,761,735,748 worth of shares.

Similarly, Norges Bank Investment Management increased its UBS Group AG shares by 1.12% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 115,997,262 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,283,365 shares of UBS Group AG which are valued at $1,409,366,733. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its UBS Group AG shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 17,564 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 100,629,578 shares and is now valued at $1,222,649,373.