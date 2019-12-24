Analysts Turn Mixed On Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE:DEA), Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

The shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE:DEA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Compass Point in its latest research note that was published on September 23, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $25 price target. Compass Point wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Easterly Government Properties Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on December 14, 2018. SunTrust was of a view that DEA is Buy in its latest report on October 19, 2016. Jefferies thinks that DEA is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 05, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 54.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.15.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.04% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $23.20 while ending the day at $23.39. During the trading session, a total of 1.53 million shares were traded which represents a -137.74% decline from the average session volume which is 643500.0 shares. DEA had ended its last session trading at $23.40. DEA 52-week low price stands at $15.16 while its 52-week high price is $23.44.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.29 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 96.55%. Easterly Government Properties Inc. has the potential to record 1.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Susquehanna published a research note on November 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $96. Robert W. Baird also rated SPR as Downgrade on October 22, 2019, with its price target of $80 suggesting that SPR could surge by 20.3% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $74.55/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.42% to reach $93.93/share. It started the day trading at $76.38 and traded between $74.57 and $74.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SPR’s 50-day SMA is 83.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 82.57. The stock has a high of $100.34 for the year while the low is $64.48. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.45%, as 2.18M DEA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.15% of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.38, while the P/B ratio is 4.79. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 919.87K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.10%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -8.64% over the past 90 days while it lost -6.16% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SPR shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 83,537 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,608,964 shares of SPR, with a total valuation of $922,873,778. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more SPR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $523,081,831 worth of shares.

Similarly, Darsana Capital Partners LP decreased its Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares by 11.84% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,950,540 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -799,460 shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. which are valued at $517,637,475. In the same vein, AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 535,077 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,840,943 shares and is now valued at $421,113,632. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.