Analysts Turn Mixed On Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

The shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Keefe Bruyette in its latest research note that was published on July 26, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $86 price target. Keefe Bruyette wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Citigroup Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on February 22, 2019. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $73. Barclays was of a view that C is Overweight in its latest report on January 02, 2019. Standpoint Research thinks that C is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 62.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.30.

The shares of the company added by 0.32% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $78.44 while ending the day at $78.76. During the trading session, a total of 9.09 million shares were traded which represents a 23.46% incline from the average session volume which is 11.88 million shares. C had ended its last session trading at $78.51. Citigroup Inc. currently has a market cap of $174.91 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.35, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.77, with a beta of 1.81. C 52-week low price stands at $48.42 while its 52-week high price is $79.05.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.98 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.83 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 18.69%. Citigroup Inc. has the potential to record 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $28. Morgan Stanley also rated VICI as Upgrade on August 26, 2019, with its price target of $26 suggesting that VICI could surge by 9.37% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $25.36/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.08% to reach $27.96/share. It started the day trading at $25.48 and traded between $25.245 and $25.34 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VICI’s 50-day SMA is 24.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.64. The stock has a high of $25.54 for the year while the low is $17.64. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 53.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.79%, as 55.93M C shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.17% of VICI Properties Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.86, while the P/B ratio is 1.46. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.54M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.97%. Looking further, the stock has raised 10.27% over the past 90 days while it gained 16.24% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more VICI shares, increasing its portfolio by 35.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 14,418,501 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 54,805,892 shares of VICI, with a total valuation of $1,355,349,709. Cohen & Steers Capital Management… meanwhile bought more VICI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,282,479,871 worth of shares.

Similarly, Pacific Investment Management Co…. decreased its VICI Properties Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 28,413,319 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of VICI Properties Inc. which are valued at $702,661,379. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its VICI Properties Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,181,099 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 24,352,848 shares and is now valued at $602,245,931. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of VICI Properties Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.