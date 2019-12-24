Analysts Turn Mixed On Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI), Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ)

The shares of Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Loop Capital in its latest research note that was published on November 29, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $130 price target. Loop Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Analog Devices Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on October 30, 2019, to Outperform the ADI stock while also putting a $120 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Daiwa Securities Markets when it published its report on October 22, 2019. That day the Daiwa Securities set price target on the stock to $121. The stock was given Overweight rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its report released on October 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 130. Goldman was of a view that ADI is Buy in its latest report on June 10, 2019. Nomura thinks that ADI is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 03, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 90.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $124.71. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 48.81% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.78.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.54% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $119.03 while ending the day at $119.17. During the trading session, a total of 1.48 million shares were traded which represents a 34.43% incline from the average session volume which is 2.26 million shares. ADI had ended its last session trading at $119.82. Analog Devices Inc. currently has a market cap of $43.98 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 32.69, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.01, with a beta of 1.41. Analog Devices Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.47, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 ADI 52-week low price stands at $80.08 while its 52-week high price is $124.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.19 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Analog Devices Inc. generated 648.32 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -11.76%. Analog Devices Inc. has the potential to record 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at HSBC Securities published a research note on October 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.84/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.56% to reach $16.66/share. It started the day trading at $22.24 and traded between $21.695 and $22.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CZZ’s 50-day SMA is 17.74 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.39. The stock has a high of $22.38 for the year while the low is $8.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.29 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.41%, as 1.28M ADI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 22.23% of Cosan Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.08, while the P/B ratio is 3.65. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 983.73K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.42%. Looking further, the stock has raised 44.68% over the past 90 days while it gained 68.93% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more CZZ shares, increasing its portfolio by 16.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 1,212,900 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,786,694 shares of CZZ, with a total valuation of $153,679,278. Skagen AS (Investment Management) meanwhile sold more CZZ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $129,118,578 worth of shares.

Similarly, Norges Bank Investment Management increased its Cosan Limited shares by 90.44% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,504,896 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,139,357 shares of Cosan Limited which are valued at $78,790,631. In the same vein, Dynamo Internacional Gestão de Re… increased its Cosan Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 314,614 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,123,874 shares and is now valued at $72,126,556. Following these latest developments, around 38.10% of Cosan Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.