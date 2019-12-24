Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG), WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK)

The shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on June 28, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $125 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Procter & Gamble Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on April 24, 2019, to Overweight the PG stock while also putting a $112 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on April 08, 2019. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $115. Berenberg was of a view that PG is Hold in its latest report on January 24, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that PG is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 105.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $129.16. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 43.99% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.34% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.72.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.37% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $124.685 while ending the day at $124.90. During the trading session, a total of 6.09 million shares were traded which represents a 8.88% incline from the average session volume which is 6.68 million shares. PG had ended its last session trading at $125.36. The Procter & Gamble Company currently has a market cap of $312.75 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 77.34, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 9.24, with a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.65, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 PG 52-week low price stands at $86.74 while its 52-week high price is $126.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Procter & Gamble Company generated 9.3 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.76%. The Procter & Gamble Company has the potential to record 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas published a research note on December 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $42.48/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.65% to reach $46.14/share. It started the day trading at $43.29 and traded between $42.572 and $43.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WRK’s 50-day SMA is 39.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 37.08. The stock has a high of $43.01 for the year while the low is $31.94. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.01%, as 4.27M PG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.68% of WestRock Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.86, while the P/B ratio is 0.95. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.39M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.57%. Looking further, the stock has raised 20.31% over the past 90 days while it gained 24.62% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WRK shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.08% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 23,002 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 28,838,005 shares of WRK, with a total valuation of $1,163,036,742. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more WRK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $797,905,860 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its WestRock Company shares by 19.95% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 17,872,617 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,453,160 shares of WestRock Company which are valued at $720,802,644. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its WestRock Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 98,965 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 12,128,835 shares and is now valued at $489,155,916. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of WestRock Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.