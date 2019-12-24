Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG), Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR)

The shares of Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on November 22, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $19 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Pure Storage Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on October 16, 2019, to Outperform the PSTG stock while also putting a $22 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on October 10, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $21. Susquehanna was of a view that PSTG is Positive in its latest report on September 09, 2019. Maxim Group thinks that PSTG is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 22, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 18 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $20.32. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.98.

The shares of the company added by 0.59% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $16.94 while ending the day at $17.00. During the trading session, a total of 2.98 million shares were traded which represents a 15.89% incline from the average session volume which is 3.54 million shares. PSTG had ended its last session trading at $16.90. Pure Storage Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.60, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.20 PSTG 52-week low price stands at $12.68 while its 52-week high price is $23.53.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.08 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Pure Storage Inc. generated 304.35 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. Pure Storage Inc. has the potential to record -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on October 23, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $1.50. Chardan Capital Markets also rated RTTR as Reiterated on August 08, 2017, with its price target of $1.50 suggesting that RTTR could surge by 97.71% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.17/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.81% to reach $7.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.172 and traded between $0.1602 and $0.16 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RTTR’s 50-day SMA is 0.22 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.70. The stock has a high of $1.35 for the year while the low is $0.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 112944.79 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -29.91%, as 79,163 PSTG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.86% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.19M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.43%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.35% over the past 90 days while it lost -85.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more RTTR shares, increasing its portfolio by 53.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 118,007 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 340,236 shares of RTTR, with a total valuation of $60,562.

Similarly, Jacob Asset Management of New Yor… increased its Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 33.33% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 240,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 60,000 shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $42,720. In the same vein, Virtu Financial BD LLC increased its Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 38,128 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 70,160 shares and is now valued at $12,488. Following these latest developments, around 8.71% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.