Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI), Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX)

The shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on October 08, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $8 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Puma Biotechnology Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on May 10, 2019, to Neutral the PBYI stock while also putting a $24 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Cantor Fitzgerald Markets when it published its report on May 10, 2019. That day the Cantor Fitzgerald set price target on the stock to $20. The stock was given Mkt Perform rating by Leerink Partners in its report released on January 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 21. Guggenheim was of a view that PBYI is Neutral in its latest report on January 03, 2019. Goldman thinks that PBYI is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $12.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 51.76% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.91.

The shares of the company added by 15.01% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $8.27 while ending the day at $9.50. During the trading session, a total of 2.23 million shares were traded which represents a -27.44% decline from the average session volume which is 1.75 million shares. PBYI had ended its last session trading at $8.26. Puma Biotechnology Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 5.48, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 PBYI 52-week low price stands at $6.26 while its 52-week high price is $43.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.44 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Puma Biotechnology Inc. generated 58.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.97 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -81.82%. Puma Biotechnology Inc. has the potential to record -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JMP Securities published a research note on January 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Needham also rated GNMX as Reiterated on August 16, 2017, with its price target of $7 suggesting that GNMX could surge by 96.72% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.14/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.17% to reach $4.58/share. It started the day trading at $0.152 and traded between $0.14 and $0.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GNMX’s 50-day SMA is 0.13 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.18. The stock has a high of $1.12 for the year while the low is $0.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 160934.19 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 112.27%, as 341,615 PBYI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.02% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 744.10K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.08%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -8.70% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more GNMX shares, increasing its portfolio by 22.32% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 436,397 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,391,788 shares of GNMX, with a total valuation of $296,582. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more GNMX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $192,110 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares by 0.18% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 683,164 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,239 shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. which are valued at $84,712. Following these latest developments, around 6.80% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.