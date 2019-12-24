Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV), Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

The shares of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on November 08, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $4 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ObsEva SA, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on September 13, 2018, to Overweight the OBSV stock while also putting a $29 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Leerink Partners Markets when it published its report on August 15, 2018. That day the Leerink Partners set price target on the stock to $25. The stock was given Outperform rating by Wedbush in its report released on August 07, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 34. Credit Suisse was of a view that OBSV is Outperform in its latest report on July 19, 2018. H.C. Wainwright thinks that OBSV is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 11, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 25.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 66.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.27.

The shares of the company added by 19.70% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.32 while ending the day at $3.95. During the trading session, a total of 2.47 million shares were traded which represents a -278.31% decline from the average session volume which is 653210.0 shares. OBSV had ended its last session trading at $3.30. ObsEva SA debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.39, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.70 OBSV 52-week low price stands at $2.37 while its 52-week high price is $15.47.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.63 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ObsEva SA generated 91.02 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.80 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 26.98%. ObsEva SA has the potential to record -2.60 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on January 24, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Maxim Group also rated WKHS as Reiterated on May 10, 2017, with its price target of $5 suggesting that WKHS could surge by 36.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.37/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.45% to reach $5.50/share. It started the day trading at $3.55 and traded between $3.26 and $3.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WKHS’s 50-day SMA is 2.97 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.58. The stock has a high of $5.37 for the year while the low is $0.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.09%, as 6.75M OBSV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.38% of Workhorse Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.68M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 22.43%. Looking further, the stock has raised 9.32% over the past 90 days while it gained 23.51% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WKHS shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.92% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 69,485 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,452,233 shares of WKHS, with a total valuation of $6,743,641. Arosa Capital Management LP meanwhile bought more WKHS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,155,587 worth of shares.

Similarly, First Manhattan Co. decreased its Workhorse Group Inc. shares by 41.59% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,784,853 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,271,055 shares of Workhorse Group Inc. which are valued at $4,908,346. In the same vein, Invesco Capital Management LLC decreased its Workhorse Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,444,297 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,444,297 shares and is now valued at $3,971,817. Following these latest developments, around 3.50% of Workhorse Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.