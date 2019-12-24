Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA), Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT)

The shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on September 24, 2018. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $14 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on August 15, 2018, to Overweight the IDRA stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on November 09, 2017. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $4. The stock was given Outperform rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on April 25, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. JMP Securities was of a view that IDRA is Mkt Outperform in its latest report on March 22, 2017. Wedbush thinks that IDRA is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 01, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 31.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.13.

The shares of the company added by 24.18% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.54 while ending the day at $1.90. During the trading session, a total of 1.77 million shares were traded which represents a -1094.6% decline from the average session volume which is 148540.0 shares. IDRA had ended its last session trading at $1.53. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.80 IDRA 52-week low price stands at $1.45 while its 52-week high price is $4.19.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.39 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 32.61 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -15.38%. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann published a research note on May 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.73/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.62% to reach $6.75/share. It started the day trading at $1.835 and traded between $1.72 and $1.81 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WATT’s 50-day SMA is 2.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.95. The stock has a high of $11.54 for the year while the low is $1.66. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.73 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.68%, as 4.81M IDRA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.40% of Energous Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 397.52K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.16%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.95% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.75% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more WATT shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.74% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 41,585 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,561,460 shares of WATT, with a total valuation of $3,279,066. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more WATT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,423,551 worth of shares.

Similarly, Doheny Asset Management LLC increased its Energous Corporation shares by 3.30% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 758,074 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 24,200 shares of Energous Corporation which are valued at $1,591,955. In the same vein, Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP increased its Energous Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 94,528 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 564,285 shares and is now valued at $1,184,999. Following these latest developments, around 4.60% of Energous Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.