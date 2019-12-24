Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Evergy Inc. (NYSE:EVRG), Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)

The shares of Evergy Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on November 25, 2019. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Evergy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on October 10, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $67. BofA/Merrill was of a view that EVRG is Buy in its latest report on February 12, 2019. Goldman thinks that EVRG is worth Sell rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $65.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -5.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.08.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.50% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $63.65 while ending the day at $63.80. During the trading session, a total of 3.08 million shares were traded which represents a -44.03% decline from the average session volume which is 2.14 million shares. EVRG had ended its last session trading at $64.12. Evergy Inc. currently has a market cap of $14.97 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 24.54, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.66, with a beta of 0.14. Evergy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.14, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 EVRG 52-week low price stands at $54.57 while its 52-week high price is $67.81.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.57 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Evergy Inc. generated 50.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 94.9%. Evergy Inc. has the potential to record 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on January 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $11.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.74/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.30% to reach $17.82/share. It started the day trading at $16.84 and traded between $16.56 and $16.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GPK’s 50-day SMA is 16.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.25. The stock has a high of $16.95 for the year while the low is $10.13. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -25.68%, as 8.79M EVRG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.05% of Graphic Packaging Holding Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 22.60, while the P/B ratio is 3.16. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.57M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.90%. Looking further, the stock has raised 19.76% over the past 90 days while it gained 23.73% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Boston Partners Global Investors,… sold more GPK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -9.51% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Boston Partners Global Investors,… selling -2,877,199 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 27,373,901 shares of GPK, with a total valuation of $445,373,369. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more GPK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $425,958,785 worth of shares.

Similarly, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its Graphic Packaging Holding Company shares by 8.25% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 17,880,842 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,363,434 shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company which are valued at $290,921,299. In the same vein, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management,… increased its Graphic Packaging Holding Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 479,456 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 13,149,727 shares and is now valued at $213,946,058. Following these latest developments, around 7.37% of Graphic Packaging Holding Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.