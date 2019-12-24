Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On DPW Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DPW), HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 92.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -99.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.06.

The shares of the company added by 12.61% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.20 while ending the day at $1.25. During the trading session, a total of 1.28 million shares were traded which represents a -265.52% decline from the average session volume which is 350260.0 shares. DPW had ended its last session trading at $1.11. DPW Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.51, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 DPW 52-week low price stands at $0.65 while its 52-week high price is $128.00.

The DPW Holdings Inc. generated 757000.0 in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities published a research note on October 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) is now rated as Neutral. Ladenburg Thalmann also rated HPR as Downgrade on August 26, 2019, with its price target of $2.50 suggesting that HPR could surge by 47.98% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.73/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.05% to reach $3.46/share. It started the day trading at $1.845 and traded between $1.70 and $1.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HPR’s 50-day SMA is 1.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.69. The stock has a high of $3.32 for the year while the low is $0.91. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 19.77 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.34%, as 19.51M DPW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.67% of HighPoint Resources Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.87, while the P/B ratio is 0.34. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 978.57K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 19.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 25.87%. Looking further, the stock has raised 21.62% over the past 90 days while it lost -2.17% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more HPR shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.07% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 11,605 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,810,151 shares of HPR, with a total valuation of $19,762,689. Russell Investment Management LLC meanwhile bought more HPR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $17,700,983 worth of shares.

Similarly, Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its HighPoint Resources Corporation shares by 20.85% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,215,835 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,935,036 shares of HighPoint Resources Corporation which are valued at $14,019,794. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its HighPoint Resources Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 190,493 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,349,122 shares and is now valued at $11,686,403. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of HighPoint Resources Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.