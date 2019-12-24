Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL), TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP)

The shares of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Standpoint Research in its latest research note that was published on December 23, 2019. Standpoint Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Carnival Corporation & Plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from HSBC Securities Markets when it published its report on October 07, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by UBS in its report released on September 27, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 47. Berenberg was of a view that CCL is Sell in its latest report on September 27, 2019. Berenberg thinks that CCL is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 48.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 15 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $49.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.41% from its 52-Week high price while it is -13.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 77.79.

The shares of the company added by 2.09% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $50.15 while ending the day at $51.26. During the trading session, a total of 5.64 million shares were traded which represents a -30.97% decline from the average session volume which is 4.31 million shares. CCL had ended its last session trading at $50.21. Carnival Corporation & Plc currently has a market cap of $32.12 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.61, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.32, with a beta of 1.11. Carnival Corporation & Plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.42, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 CCL 52-week low price stands at $39.92 while its 52-week high price is $59.24.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.62 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Carnival Corporation & Plc generated 1.15 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.63 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 20.97%. Carnival Corporation & Plc has the potential to record 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on December 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $53.01/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.42% to reach $54.51/share. It started the day trading at $53.31 and traded between $52.78 and $53.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TRP’s 50-day SMA is 51.11 while its 200-day SMA stands at 49.34. The stock has a high of $53.08 for the year while the low is $34.58. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.0 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.74%, as 5.24M CCL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.56% of TC Energy Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.03, while the P/B ratio is 2.45. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.39M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.04%. Looking further, the stock has raised 2.60% over the past 90 days while it gained 7.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The RBC Global Asset Management, Inc. sold more TRP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.32% during the last quarter. This move now sees The RBC Global Asset Management, Inc. selling -2,749,086 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 60,864,500 shares of TRP, with a total valuation of $3,099,828,985. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more TRP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,142,722,987 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its TC Energy Corporation shares by 8.82% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 32,716,227 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,651,764 shares of TC Energy Corporation which are valued at $1,666,237,441. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its TC Energy Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 348,935 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 29,980,950 shares and is now valued at $1,526,929,784. Following these latest developments, around 0.06% of TC Energy Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.