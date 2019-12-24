Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA), ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING)

The shares of Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Cantor Fitzgerald in its latest research note that was published on November 05, 2019. Cantor Fitzgerald wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Aphria Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on May 24, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Seaport Global Securities in its report released on February 21, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. CIBC was of a view that APHA is Neutral in its latest report on January 18, 2019.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.12.

The shares of the company dipped by -2.20% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $4.82 while ending the day at $4.88. During the trading session, a total of 3.64 million shares were traded which represents a 29.04% incline from the average session volume which is 5.13 million shares. APHA had ended its last session trading at $4.99. APHA 52-week low price stands at $3.76 while its 52-week high price is $10.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.00 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. Aphria Inc. has the potential to record 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on October 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) is now rated as Equal Weight. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.01/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.25% to reach $16.00/share. It started the day trading at $12.02 and traded between $11.93 and $11.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ING’s 50-day SMA is 11.63 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.34. The stock has a high of $13.72 for the year while the low is $9.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -21.15%, as 7.65M APHA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.12% of ING Groep N.V. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.54, while the P/B ratio is 0.78. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.17M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.33%. Looking further, the stock has raised 15.97% over the past 90 days while it gained 8.12% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fisher Asset Management LLC bought more ING shares, increasing its portfolio by 36.33% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fisher Asset Management LLC purchasing 13,109,071 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 49,194,733 shares of ING, with a total valuation of $566,723,324. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC meanwhile bought more ING shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $158,582,442 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its ING Groep N.V. shares by 1.47% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,845,222 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -161,836 shares of ING Groep N.V. which are valued at $124,936,957. In the same vein, Northern Trust Investments, Inc.(… decreased its ING Groep N.V. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 523,110 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,233,973 shares and is now valued at $48,775,369. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of ING Groep N.V. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.