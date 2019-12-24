Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG), The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

The shares of American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on October 17, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $54 price target. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of American International Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on June 05, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on May 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 56. BofA/Merrill was of a view that AIG is Buy in its latest report on April 11, 2019. Argus thinks that AIG is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $60.44. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.49% from its 52-Week high price while it is -13.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.35.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.11% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $50.71 while ending the day at $50.97. During the trading session, a total of 4.04 million shares were traded which represents a -4.05% decline from the average session volume which is 3.88 million shares. AIG had ended its last session trading at $51.54. American International Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $44.68 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 25.33, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.38, with a beta of 1.18. AIG 52-week low price stands at $36.54 while its 52-week high price is $58.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.56 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.43 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 212.5%. American International Group Inc. has the potential to record 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Standpoint Research published a research note on December 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) is now rated as Accumulate. UBS also rated BK as Upgrade on November 11, 2019, with its price target of $55 suggesting that BK could surge by 1.66% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $50.63/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.51% to reach $51.22/share. It started the day trading at $50.70 and traded between $50.09 and $50.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BK’s 50-day SMA is 48.33 while its 200-day SMA stands at 46.68. The stock has a high of $54.27 for the year while the low is $40.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.46 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.70%, as 8.54M AIG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.93% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.12, while the P/B ratio is 1.25. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.07M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.42%. Looking further, the stock has raised 8.91% over the past 90 days while it gained 15.98% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Investm… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 80,937,250 shares of BK, with a total valuation of $3,963,497,133. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more BK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,084,051,709 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dodge & Cox increased its The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares by 1.08% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 46,838,514 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 502,356 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation which are valued at $2,293,682,031. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 589,072 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 38,878,272 shares and is now valued at $1,903,868,980. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.