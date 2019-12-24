2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN), DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH)

The shares of Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on September 24, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $155 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Wynn Resorts Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group advised investors in its research note published on May 10, 2019, to Market Perform the WYNN stock while also putting a $120 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on April 25, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $165. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on April 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 150. Goldman was of a view that WYNN is Neutral in its latest report on April 11, 2019. Jefferies thinks that WYNN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 170.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $136.47. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 55.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -7.44% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.03.

The shares of the company added by 1.58% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $138.5201 while ending the day at $140.23. During the trading session, a total of 1.41 million shares were traded which represents a 23.78% incline from the average session volume which is 1.85 million shares. WYNN had ended its last session trading at $138.05. Wynn Resorts Limited currently has a market cap of $15.25 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 55.78, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.25, with a beta of 2.08. Wynn Resorts Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.98, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 WYNN 52-week low price stands at $90.06 while its 52-week high price is $151.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.17 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Wynn Resorts Limited generated 1.68 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.44 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -523.53%. Wynn Resorts Limited has the potential to record 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CFRA published a research note on November 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $36.06/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.86% to reach $41.64/share. It started the day trading at $36.40 and traded between $35.68 and $35.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DISH’s 50-day SMA is 34.80 while its 200-day SMA stands at 35.05. The stock has a high of $44.48 for the year while the low is $23.13. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.09 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.45%, as 13.18M WYNN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.79% of DISH Network Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.10, while the P/B ratio is 1.69. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.03M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.71%. Looking further, the stock has raised 3.65% over the past 90 days while it lost -4.99% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox sold more DISH shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox selling -171,625 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 29,538,231 shares of DISH, with a total valuation of $1,009,321,353. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more DISH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $861,297,494 worth of shares.

Similarly, Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its DISH Network Corporation shares by 15.60% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 13,978,277 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,886,699 shares of DISH Network Corporation which are valued at $477,637,725. In the same vein, King Street Capital Management LP increased its DISH Network Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 191,855 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 13,015,081 shares and is now valued at $444,725,318. Following these latest developments, around 11.20% of DISH Network Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.