2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI), Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

The shares of the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on December 20, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $13 price target. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of the Rubicon Project Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on April 17, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $9. Craig Hallum was of a view that RUBI is Buy in its latest report on January 22, 2018. Jefferies thinks that RUBI is worth Hold rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 186.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.74.

The shares of the company added by 1.53% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $8.35 while ending the day at $8.60. During the trading session, a total of 1.62 million shares were traded which represents a -118.28% decline from the average session volume which is 741250.0 shares. RUBI had ended its last session trading at $8.47. the Rubicon Project Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 RUBI 52-week low price stands at $3.00 while its 52-week high price is $10.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.11 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The the Rubicon Project Inc. generated 85.12 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 127.27%. the Rubicon Project Inc. has the potential to record -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on November 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.79/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.50% to reach $4.27/share. It started the day trading at $6.98 and traded between $6.7581 and $6.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BLDP’s 50-day SMA is 6.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.58. The stock has a high of $7.30 for the year while the low is $2.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.32%, as 6.58M RUBI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.05% of Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.50M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.11%. Looking further, the stock has raised 27.94% over the past 90 days while it gained 84.62% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Morgan Stanley Canada Ltd. bought more BLDP shares, increasing its portfolio by 76.93% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Morgan Stanley Canada Ltd. purchasing 553,261 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,272,394 shares of BLDP, with a total valuation of $8,435,972. Invesco Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more BLDP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,260,364 worth of shares.

Similarly, Herald Investment Management Ltd. decreased its Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 640,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. which are valued at $4,243,200. In the same vein, Argenta Banque d’Epargne SA decreased its Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 317,139 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 637,620 shares and is now valued at $4,227,421. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Ballard Power Systems Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.