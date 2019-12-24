2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC)

The shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Odeon in its latest research note that was published on October 29, 2019. Odeon wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Morgan Stanley, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Sandler O’Neill advised investors in its research note published on October 10, 2019, to Buy the MS stock while also putting a $48 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on July 12, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $52. The stock was given Neutral rating by Citigroup in its report released on April 18, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 48. Societe Generale was of a view that MS is Sell in its latest report on February 01, 2019. Citigroup thinks that MS is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 18 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $55.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 38.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.05.

During the trading session, a total of 6.37 million shares were traded which represents a 32.09% incline from the average session volume which is 9.38 million shares. MS had ended its last session trading at $50.69. Morgan Stanley currently has a market cap of $82.37 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.83, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.45, with a beta of 1.38. MS 52-week low price stands at $36.74 while its 52-week high price is $51.44.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 39.67%. Morgan Stanley has the potential to record 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Chardan Capital Markets published a research note on November 14, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $1.50. Chardan Capital Markets also rated BIOC as Initiated on June 02, 2017, with its price target of $2.50 suggesting that BIOC could surge by 92.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.25/share, analysts expect it to down by -3.52% to reach $3.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.26 and traded between $0.23 and $0.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BIOC’s 50-day SMA is 0.57 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.90. The stock has a high of $3.72 for the year while the low is $0.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 31.00%, as 2.23M MS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.69% of Biocept Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.80M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.76%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -71.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -78.46% over the last six months.

Similarly, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its Biocept Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 70,353 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Biocept Inc. which are valued at $37,287. Following these latest developments, around 0.09% of Biocept Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.