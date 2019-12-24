2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Meritor Inc. (NYSE:MTOR), Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB)

The shares of Meritor Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Longbow in its latest research note that was published on May 06, 2019. Longbow wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Meritor Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on February 01, 2018. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $33. Piper Jaffray was of a view that MTOR is Overweight in its latest report on December 08, 2017. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that MTOR is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 16, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $25.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -9.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.03.

The shares of the company added by 0.17% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $23.30 while ending the day at $23.47. During the trading session, a total of 1.59 million shares were traded which represents a -47.47% decline from the average session volume which is 1.08 million shares. MTOR had ended its last session trading at $23.43. Meritor Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.85 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.04, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.85, with a beta of 2.28. Meritor Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.45, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 MTOR 52-week low price stands at $15.89 while its 52-week high price is $25.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.83 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Meritor Inc. generated 108.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.82%. Meritor Inc. has the potential to record 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CLSA published a research note on November 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $46.25/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.88% to reach $49.30/share. It started the day trading at $47.43 and traded between $45.87 and $47.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WB’s 50-day SMA is 46.82 while its 200-day SMA stands at 49.28. The stock has a high of $74.68 for the year while the low is $34.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.54%, as 11.32M MTOR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 66.60% of Weibo Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.28, while the P/B ratio is 5.00. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.82M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.85%. Looking further, the stock has raised 3.31% over the past 90 days while it gained 13.35% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (Inves… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,000,000 shares of WB, with a total valuation of $385,290,000. Schroder Investment Management (H… meanwhile bought more WB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $218,869,165 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Hong Kong Ltd. increased its Weibo Corporation shares by 20.22% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,046,892 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 680,723 shares of Weibo Corporation which are valued at $173,247,447. In the same vein, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its Weibo Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 176,238 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,022,595 shares and is now valued at $172,207,292. Following these latest developments, around 7.59% of Weibo Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.