2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Edison International (NYSE:EIX), Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

The shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by UBS in its latest research note that was published on June 04, 2019. The Utilities company has also assigned a $72 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Edison International, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on March 01, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $65. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on February 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 65. BofA/Merrill was of a view that EIX is Underperform in its latest report on January 15, 2019. Goldman thinks that EIX is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.58.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.51% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $74.62 while ending the day at $74.81. During the trading session, a total of 1.36 million shares were traded which represents a 48.7% incline from the average session volume which is 2.65 million shares. EIX had ended its last session trading at $75.19. Edison International debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.41, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 EIX 52-week low price stands at $53.40 while its 52-week high price is $76.45.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.49 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Edison International generated 547.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 36.91%. Edison International has the potential to record 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at William Blair published a research note on October 30, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) is now rated as Outperform. Morgan Stanley also rated DLR as Downgrade on September 19, 2019, with its price target of $122 suggesting that DLR could surge by 13.05% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $118.02/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.19% to reach $134.12/share. It started the day trading at $118.77 and traded between $116.33 and $116.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DLR’s 50-day SMA is 122.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 121.09. The stock has a high of $136.32 for the year while the low is $100.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 20.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.08%, as 21.63M EIX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.37% of Digital Realty Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 116.62, while the P/B ratio is 2.92. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.71M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.98%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -8.58% over the past 90 days while it lost -3.62% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more DLR shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.90% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 297,511 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 33,466,401 shares of DLR, with a total valuation of $4,047,761,201. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more DLR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,087,308,620 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Digital Realty Trust Inc. shares by 1.59% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 14,642,768 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 229,679 shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc. which are valued at $1,771,042,790. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Digital Realty Trust Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 53,903 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 14,053,300 shares and is now valued at $1,699,746,635. Following these latest developments, around 0.05% of Digital Realty Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.