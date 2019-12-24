2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

The shares of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Bernstein in its latest research note that was published on December 10, 2019. Bernstein wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CF Industries Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on November 25, 2019, to Buy the CF stock while also putting a $56 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on September 26, 2019. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $62. BofA/Merrill was of a view that CF is Neutral in its latest report on August 05, 2019. Cowen thinks that CF is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 15, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 54.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $52.32. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -13.42% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.16.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.10% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $47.443 while ending the day at $47.75. During the trading session, a total of 1.47 million shares were traded which represents a 29.85% incline from the average session volume which is 2.09 million shares. CF had ended its last session trading at $48.28. CF Industries Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $10.46 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.22, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.63, with a beta of 0.95. CF Industries Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.58, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 CF 52-week low price stands at $38.90 while its 52-week high price is $55.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.29 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The CF Industries Holdings Inc. generated 1.02 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 27.59%. CF Industries Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Societe Generale published a research note on December 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) is now rated as Sell. Even though the stock has been trading at $122.80/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.94% to reach $134.38/share. It started the day trading at $124.665 and traded between $121.90 and $123.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IFF’s 50-day SMA is 129.64 while its 200-day SMA stands at 131.06. The stock has a high of $152.95 for the year while the low is $104.86. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.84%, as 13.62M CF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.79% of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 33.09, while the P/B ratio is 2.29. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.17M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.29%. Looking further, the stock has raised 2.70% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.99% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Winder Investment Pte Ltd. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 20,300,000 shares of IFF, with a total valuation of $2,866,969,000. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more IFF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,779,670,018 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. shares by 5.48% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,452,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 283,034 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. which are valued at $769,985,960. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 160,185 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,501,856 shares and is now valued at $635,797,123. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.