2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO), YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

The shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on September 11, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $1.75 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on February 04, 2019, to Neutral the AVEO stock while also putting a $1 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on February 01, 2019. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $1. B. Riley FBR Inc. was of a view that AVEO is Buy in its latest report on November 13, 2017. Piper Jaffray thinks that AVEO is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 19, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 1.70.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 38.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.48.

The shares of the company dipped by -2.50% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.642 while ending the day at $0.65. During the trading session, a total of 1.37 million shares were traded which represents a 28.12% incline from the average session volume which is 1.9 million shares. AVEO had ended its last session trading at $0.67. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.96, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.90 AVEO 52-week low price stands at $0.47 while its 52-week high price is $2.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 57.65 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 130.0%. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on September 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $56.20/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.32% to reach $82.11/share. It started the day trading at $57.00 and traded between $55.9146 and $56.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that YY’s 50-day SMA is 59.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 66.68. The stock has a high of $88.85 for the year while the low is $51.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.91%, as 3.15M AVEO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.15% of YY Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.91, while the P/B ratio is 0.97. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 912.37K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.57%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -4.94% over the past 90 days while it lost -17.93% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC bought more YY shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC purchasing 78,032 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,560,253 shares of YY, with a total valuation of $227,108,539. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile sold more YY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $153,697,093 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its YY Inc. shares by 0.10% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,264,006 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,271 shares of YY Inc. which are valued at $144,420,943. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its YY Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 163,578 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,836,964 shares and is now valued at $117,179,934. Following these latest developments, around 2.16% of YY Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.