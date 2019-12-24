2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY), Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

The shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on December 19, 2019. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $9 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Annaly Capital Management Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on November 25, 2019, to Neutral the NLY stock while also putting a $9.25 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on October 03, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by UBS in its report released on September 03, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8. UBS was of a view that NLY is Buy in its latest report on June 21, 2019. Nomura thinks that NLY is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.54.

The shares of the company added by 0.42% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $9.52 while ending the day at $9.57. During the trading session, a total of 8.53 million shares were traded which represents a 26.93% incline from the average session volume which is 11.68 million shares. NLY had ended its last session trading at $9.53. NLY 52-week low price stands at $8.07 while its 52-week high price is $10.51.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.21 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -38.1%. Annaly Capital Management Inc. has the potential to record 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $40. JP Morgan also rated JCI as Upgrade on July 08, 2019, with its price target of $35 suggesting that JCI could surge by 6.28% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $41.22/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.02% to reach $43.97/share. It started the day trading at $41.39 and traded between $41.09 and $41.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that JCI’s 50-day SMA is 42.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 40.69. The stock has a high of $44.82 for the year while the low is $28.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 18.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.64%, as 17.61M NLY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.29% of Johnson Controls International plc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 31.31, while the P/B ratio is 1.64. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.07M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.50%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.18% over the past 90 days while it gained 1.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox sold more JCI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.26% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox selling -4,252,323 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 95,589,901 shares of JCI, with a total valuation of $4,094,115,460. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more JCI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,665,454,166 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Johnson Controls International plc shares by 1.55% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 34,585,043 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -543,727 shares of Johnson Controls International plc which are valued at $1,481,277,392. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Johnson Controls International plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 697,053 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 33,522,254 shares and is now valued at $1,435,758,139. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Johnson Controls International plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.