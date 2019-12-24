2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD), Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

The shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on December 18, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $38 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Americold Realty Trust, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on August 15, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $42.50. The stock was given Buy rating by Citigroup in its report released on July 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 38. Berenberg was of a view that COLD is Buy in its latest report on March 13, 2019. Raymond James thinks that COLD is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $40.06. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 41.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -15.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.05.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.09% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $34.23 while ending the day at $34.28. During the trading session, a total of 1.48 million shares were traded which represents a 16.58% incline from the average session volume which is 1.78 million shares. COLD had ended its last session trading at $34.31. COLD 52-week low price stands at $24.27 while its 52-week high price is $40.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.27 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -22.22%. Americold Realty Trust has the potential to record 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $87. Jefferies also rated O as Initiated on October 10, 2019, with its price target of $99 suggesting that O could surge by 12.39% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $72.50/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.76% to reach $82.13/share. It started the day trading at $72.94 and traded between $71.84 and $71.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that O’s 50-day SMA is 77.07 while its 200-day SMA stands at 73.19. The stock has a high of $82.17 for the year while the low is $59.93. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.14 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.99%, as 9.69M COLD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.98% of Realty Income Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 56.56, while the P/B ratio is 2.48. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.85M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.49%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.45% over the past 90 days while it gained 2.19% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more O shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.41% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,688,702 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 51,262,590 shares of O, with a total valuation of $3,928,252,272. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more O shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,880,355,523 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Realty Income Corporation shares by 3.20% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 23,613,269 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 732,888 shares of Realty Income Corporation which are valued at $1,809,484,803. In the same vein, Cohen & Steers Capital Management… increased its Realty Income Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 6,936,211 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 12,094,431 shares and is now valued at $926,796,248. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Realty Income Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.