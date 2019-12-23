Two Stocks To Tuck Away: ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO), Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

The shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by UBS in its latest research note that was published on April 23, 2019. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Macquarie Markets when it published its report on September 19, 2017. That day the Macquarie set price target on the stock to $17.30. The stock was given Reduce rating by HSBC Securities in its report released on August 08, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12.50. CLSA was of a view that ZTO is Sell in its latest report on June 26, 2017. JP Morgan thinks that ZTO is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $176.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 51.76% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.16.

The shares of the company added by 0.79% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $22.65 while ending the day at $22.91. During the trading session, a total of 4.58 million shares were traded which represents a -115.12% decline from the average session volume which is 2.13 million shares. ZTO had ended its last session trading at $22.73. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.60 ZTO 52-week low price stands at $15.10 while its 52-week high price is $23.12.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.24 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. generated 707.86 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. has the potential to record 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on December 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.68/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.23% to reach $24.47/share. It started the day trading at $19.04 and traded between $18.535 and $18.91 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PAGP’s 50-day SMA is 18.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.27. The stock has a high of $25.82 for the year while the low is $16.99. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.59 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.39%, as 2.45M ZTO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.00% of Plains GP Holdings L.P. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.63, while the P/B ratio is 1.47. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.82M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.93%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.51% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.29% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC bought more PAGP shares, increasing its portfolio by 25.99% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC purchasing 2,497,743 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,109,120 shares of PAGP, with a total valuation of $211,546,326. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more PAGP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $160,136,257 worth of shares.

Similarly, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors L… increased its Plains GP Holdings L.P. shares by 0.10% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,223,868 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 7,149 shares of Plains GP Holdings L.P. which are valued at $126,200,974. In the same vein, Massachusetts Financial Services … increased its Plains GP Holdings L.P. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 99,355 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,603,282 shares and is now valued at $97,889,337. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Plains GP Holdings L.P. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.