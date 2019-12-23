Two Stocks To Tuck Away: PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP), SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

The shares of PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on December 16, 2019. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PepsiCo Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on October 04, 2019, to Market Perform the PEP stock while also putting a $133 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Atlantic Equities Markets when it published its report on July 29, 2019. That day the Atlantic Equities set price target on the stock to $145. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on July 10, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 142. Goldman was of a view that PEP is Neutral in its latest report on April 18, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that PEP is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 18, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 135.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $139.65. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 31.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.43.

The shares of the company added by 1.06% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $135.16 while ending the day at $137.92. During the trading session, a total of 10.25 million shares were traded which represents a -178.42% decline from the average session volume which is 3.68 million shares. PEP had ended its last session trading at $136.47. PepsiCo Inc. currently has a market cap of $192.67 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.97, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.00, with a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.30, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 PEP 52-week low price stands at $105.03 while its 52-week high price is $140.45.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.56 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The PepsiCo Inc. generated 5.62 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.54 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.49%. PepsiCo Inc. has the potential to record 5.50 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on December 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE:SXC) is now rated as Buy. B. Riley FBR also rated SXC as Downgrade on September 30, 2019, with its price target of $8 suggesting that SXC could surge by 27.49% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.04/share, analysts expect it to down by 0.00% to reach $8.33/share. It started the day trading at $6.19 and traded between $5.99 and $6.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SXC’s 50-day SMA is 5.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.16. The stock has a high of $11.36 for the year while the low is $4.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.95 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -21.14%, as 4.69M PEP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.45% of SunCoke Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.18M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.98 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.09%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.50% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more SXC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.63% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -201,283 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,138,846 shares of SXC, with a total valuation of $62,150,892. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SXC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $39,115,633 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its SunCoke Energy Inc. shares by 0.56% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,382,206 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -30,345 shares of SunCoke Energy Inc. which are valued at $27,556,895. In the same vein, Mangrove Partners decreased its SunCoke Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,948,022 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,910,359 shares and is now valued at $25,141,038. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of SunCoke Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.