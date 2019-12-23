Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK), Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

The shares of Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Pivotal Research Group in its latest research note that was published on December 17, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $25 price target. Pivotal Research Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Liberty Global Plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $27.87. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 12.58% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.90.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.60% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $21.40 while ending the day at $21.66. During the trading session, a total of 4.78 million shares were traded which represents a -30.85% decline from the average session volume which is 3.65 million shares. LBTYK had ended its last session trading at $21.79. LBTYK 52-week low price stands at $19.24 while its 52-week high price is $27.84.

The Liberty Global Plc generated 7.38 billion in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on November 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) is now rated as Sector Weight. Telsey Advisory Group also rated FOSL as Reiterated on August 05, 2019, with its price target of $12 suggesting that FOSL could surge by 46.41% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.82/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.79% to reach $14.33/share. It started the day trading at $7.97 and traded between $7.605 and $7.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FOSL’s 50-day SMA is 9.10 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.30. The stock has a high of $19.35 for the year while the low is $6.83. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.01%, as 11.73M LBTYK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 25.44% of Fossil Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 137.14, while the P/B ratio is 0.76. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.35M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.72%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.61% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.98% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more FOSL shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 4,725 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,534,023 shares of FOSL, with a total valuation of $56,429,832. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more FOSL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $50,379,710 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Fossil Group Inc. shares by 11.47% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,282,859 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -813,680 shares of Fossil Group Inc. which are valued at $47,058,614. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Fossil Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.