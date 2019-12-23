Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR), Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

The shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on November 15, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $3 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gulfport Energy Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Imperial Capital advised investors in its research note published on October 18, 2019, to Outperform the GPOR stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Williams Capital Group Markets when it published its report on August 19, 2019. The stock was given Hold rating by Jefferies in its report released on July 15, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. Credit Suisse was of a view that GPOR is Underperform in its latest report on July 10, 2019. Oppenheimer thinks that GPOR is worth Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $4.01. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.89.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.69% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.00 while ending the day at $3.06. During the trading session, a total of 13.39 million shares were traded which represents a -189.81% decline from the average session volume which is 4.62 million shares. GPOR had ended its last session trading at $3.32. Gulfport Energy Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.58, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 GPOR 52-week low price stands at $2.28 while its 52-week high price is $9.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.24 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Gulfport Energy Corporation generated 10.12 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -91.67%. Gulfport Energy Corporation has the potential to record 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CapitalOne published a research note on November 21, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) is now rated as Equal Weight. Piper Jaffray also rated TRGP as Initiated on November 04, 2019, with its price target of $43 suggesting that TRGP could surge by 9.93% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $39.17/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.40% to reach $44.10/share. It started the day trading at $39.95 and traded between $39.03 and $39.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TRGP’s 50-day SMA is 38.54 while its 200-day SMA stands at 38.99. The stock has a high of $48.78 for the year while the low is $32.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.37%, as 15.51M GPOR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.79% of Targa Resources Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.85M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.03%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.78% over the past 90 days while it gained 6.17% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more TRGP shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.81% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 612,103 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,383,407 shares of TRGP, with a total valuation of $817,665,858. Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC meanwhile bought more TRGP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $578,154,283 worth of shares.

Similarly, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its Targa Resources Corp. shares by 9.28% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 13,762,525 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,168,475 shares of Targa Resources Corp. which are valued at $502,745,038. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Targa Resources Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 152,072 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,909,740 shares and is now valued at $362,002,802. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Targa Resources Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.