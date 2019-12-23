Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

The shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by UBS in its latest research note that was published on October 25, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $33 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Fifth Third Bancorp, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Deutsche Bank advised investors in its research note published on October 25, 2019, to Buy the FITB stock while also putting a $31 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on October 11, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $30. The stock was given Neutral rating by Citigroup in its report released on July 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. Keefe Bruyette was of a view that FITB is Outperform in its latest report on April 04, 2019. Jefferies thinks that FITB is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $31.82. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.03.

The shares of the company added by 0.48% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $30.90 while ending the day at $31.15. During the trading session, a total of 9.34 million shares were traded which represents a -92.98% decline from the average session volume which is 4.84 million shares. FITB had ended its last session trading at $31.00. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a market cap of $22.64 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.14, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.06, with a beta of 1.41. FITB 52-week low price stands at $22.12 while its 52-week high price is $31.64.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.75 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.71 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.0%. Fifth Third Bancorp has the potential to record 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on November 16, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $2. Mizuho also rated CYH as Resumed on March 23, 2018, with its price target of $4.50 suggesting that CYH could down by -0.34% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.04/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.96% to reach $2.94/share. It started the day trading at $3.13 and traded between $2.91 and $2.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CYH’s 50-day SMA is 3.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.18. The stock has a high of $5.35 for the year while the low is $1.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 20.59 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.37%, as 18.87M FITB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.06% of Community Health Systems Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.99M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.96% over the past 90 days while it gained 14.79% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Shanda Interactive Entertainment … selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 27,484,473 shares of CYH, with a total valuation of $87,950,314. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CYH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $50,650,410 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Community Health Systems Inc. shares by 38.84% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,926,535 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,764,402 shares of Community Health Systems Inc. which are valued at $18,964,912. In the same vein, Saba Capital Management LP decreased its Community Health Systems Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 235,465 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,708,242 shares and is now valued at $18,266,374. Following these latest developments, around 3.90% of Community Health Systems Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.