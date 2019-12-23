Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST), Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

The shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on December 17, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $35 price target. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Envista Holdings Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on October 14, 2019. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $34. The stock was given Outperform rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on October 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 33. Morgan Stanley was of a view that NVST is Equal-Weight in its latest report on October 14, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that NVST is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 14, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 32.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 10.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.12% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.33.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.42% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $28.135 while ending the day at $28.30. During the trading session, a total of 11.7 million shares were traded which represents a -262.14% decline from the average session volume which is 3.23 million shares. NVST had ended its last session trading at $28.42. Envista Holdings Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.41, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 NVST 52-week low price stands at $25.65 while its 52-week high price is $30.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.47 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Envista Holdings Corporation generated 193.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. Envista Holdings Corporation has the potential to record 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Susquehanna published a research note on November 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) is now rated as Negative. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.09/share, analysts expect it to down by -3.27% to reach $9.42/share. It started the day trading at $10.11 and traded between $9.71 and $9.76 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RLGY’s 50-day SMA is 9.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.31. The stock has a high of $18.67 for the year while the low is $4.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 33.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.70%, as 30.94M NVST shares were shorted. At the moment, only 27.29% of Realogy Holdings Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.77M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.80%. Looking further, the stock has raised 61.32% over the past 90 days while it gained 46.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more RLGY shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.94% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,328,163 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,055,261 shares of RLGY, with a total valuation of $189,038,583. Southeastern Asset Management, In… meanwhile bought more RLGY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $173,560,489 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Realogy Holdings Corp. shares by 1.91% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 16,284,196 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -317,317 shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. which are valued at $170,495,532. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Realogy Holdings Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.