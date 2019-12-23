Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY), Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

The shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on December 17, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $18 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. KeyBanc Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on October 15, 2019, to Overweight the BBBY stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on October 10, 2019. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $16. The stock was given Outperform rating by Wedbush in its report released on September 30, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 16. BofA/Merrill was of a view that BBBY is Buy in its latest report on August 20, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that BBBY is worth In-line rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $14.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 128.45% from its 52-Week high price while it is -14.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.04.

The shares of the company dipped by -2.94% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $16.68 while ending the day at $16.70. During the trading session, a total of 7.57 million shares were traded which represents a 2.46% incline from the average session volume which is 7.76 million shares. BBBY had ended its last session trading at $17.20. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.84, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 BBBY 52-week low price stands at $7.31 while its 52-week high price is $19.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.34 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. generated 983.85 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 47.06%. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has the potential to record 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas published a research note on August 30, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.54/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.22% to reach $15.14/share. It started the day trading at $13.41 and traded between $13.22 and $13.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CS’s 50-day SMA is 12.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.26. The stock has a high of $13.70 for the year while the low is $10.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.89 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.57%, as 4.86M BBBY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.19% of Credit Suisse Group AG shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.91, while the P/B ratio is 0.72. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.08M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.75%. Looking further, the stock has raised 5.16% over the past 90 days while it gained 13.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more CS shares, increasing its portfolio by 20.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 1,890,700 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,240,496 shares of CS, with a total valuation of $147,138,093. EARNEST Partners LLC meanwhile bought more CS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $98,846,766 worth of shares.

Similarly, Parametric Portfolio Associates L… increased its Credit Suisse Group AG shares by 10.14% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,686,938 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 339,501 shares of Credit Suisse Group AG which are valued at $48,262,018. In the same vein, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its Credit Suisse Group AG shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 384,748 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,518,809 shares and is now valued at $46,061,210. Following these latest developments, around 3.10% of Credit Suisse Group AG stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.