Two Stocks To Tuck Away: American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO), IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

The shares of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Loop Capital in its latest research note that was published on November 25, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $15 price target. Loop Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of American Eagle Outfitters Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on November 13, 2019, to Equal Weight the AEO stock while also putting a $17 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on October 28, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $17. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that AEO is Outperform in its latest report on June 05, 2019. Wedbush thinks that AEO is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $16.31. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 6.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.80.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.28% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $14.57 while ending the day at $14.61. During the trading session, a total of 5.13 million shares were traded which represents a -16.79% decline from the average session volume which is 4.39 million shares. AEO had ended its last session trading at $14.80. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.47 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.60, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 8.18, with a beta of 0.83. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 AEO 52-week low price stands at $13.66 while its 52-week high price is $24.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.48 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The American Eagle Outfitters Inc. generated 214.51 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.42%. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. has the potential to record 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on December 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $74.73/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.84% to reach $75.59/share. It started the day trading at $75.39 and traded between $74.58 and $75.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that INFO’s 50-day SMA is 71.32 while its 200-day SMA stands at 63.58. The stock has a high of $75.54 for the year while the low is $44.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.21 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.77%, as 8.27M AEO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.22% of IHS Markit Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 81.82, while the P/B ratio is 3.67. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.82M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.02%. Looking further, the stock has raised 12.61% over the past 90 days while it gained 26.53% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more INFO shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.19% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 2,411,423 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 41,391,869 shares of INFO, with a total valuation of $3,007,119,283. Artisan Partners LP meanwhile sold more INFO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,702,052,700 worth of shares.

Similarly, Canada Pension Plan Investment Bo… decreased its IHS Markit Ltd. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 22,031,949 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of IHS Markit Ltd. which are valued at $1,600,621,095. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its IHS Markit Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,121,814 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 18,938,068 shares and is now valued at $1,375,850,640. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of IHS Markit Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.