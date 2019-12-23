The Futility of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)’s Fundamentals

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.03% on 12/20/19. The shares fell to a low of $43.23 before closing at $44.09. Intraday shares traded counted 41.15 million, which was -126.6% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 18.16M. CMCSA’s previous close was $43.64 while the outstanding shares total $4.55B. The firm has a beta of 1.05, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 16.36, and a growth ratio of 1.83. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.30, with weekly volatility at 1.72% and ATR at 0.80. The CMCSA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $32.61 and a $47.27 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Comcast Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $200.65 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CMCSA, the company has in raw cash 3.51 billion on their books with 1.04 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 22.32 billion million total, with 25.99 billion as their total liabilities.

Potential earnings growth for Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Comcast Corporation recorded a total of 26.83 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 17.49% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -0.12%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 16.41 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 10.42 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 4.55B with the revenue now reading 0.71 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.75 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.55 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CMCSA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CMCSA attractive?

In related news, Sr. EVP, COHEN DAVID L exercised an option 328,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 16. The exercised an option was performed at an average price of 9.17, for a total value of 3,013,996. As the exercised an option deal closes, the Sr. EVP, COHEN DAVID L now exercised an option 1,124,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 11,502,479. Also, Sr. EVP, WATSON DAVID N exercised an option 235,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 16. The shares were exercised an option at an average price of 18.17 per share, with a total market value of 4,269,480. Following this completion of exercised an option, the Sr. EVP, WATSON DAVID N now holds 78,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,410,861. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

26 out of 35 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Comcast Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CMCSA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $51.06.