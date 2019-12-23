Something To Watch Before Buying Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -0.33% on 12/20/19. The shares fell to a low of $50.66 before closing at $50.69. Intraday shares traded counted 17.99 million, which was -90.75% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 9.43M. MS’s previous close was $50.86 while the outstanding shares total $1.62B. The firm has a beta of 1.38, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 10.82, and a growth ratio of 1.45. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 62.43, with weekly volatility at 1.06% and ATR at 0.71. The MS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $36.74 and a $51.22 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Morgan Stanley as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $82.32 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for Morgan Stanley (MS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Morgan Stanley recorded a total of 10.03 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 1.59% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -2.11%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 7.32 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 2.71 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 1.62B with the revenue now reading 1.38 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.10 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.61 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MS attractive?

In related news, Deputy Chief Financial Officer, WIRTH PAUL C sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 27. The sale was performed at an average price of 49.62, for a total value of 1,240,500. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Risk Officer, Hotsuki Keishi now sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,294,249. Also, Head of Tech/Ops/Resilience, ROONEY ROBERT P sold 51,105 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 21. The shares were price at an average price of 49.13 per share, with a total market value of 2,511,003. Following this completion of acquisition, the Head of Investment Management, SIMKOWITZ DANIEL A now holds 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 332,979. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 24.10%.

18 out of 26 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Morgan Stanley. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $54.83.