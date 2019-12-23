Should You Buy Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -0.21% on 12/20/19. The shares fell to a low of $278.56 before closing at $279.44. Intraday shares traded counted 60.23 million, which was -134.28% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 25.71M. AAPL’s previous close was $280.02 while the outstanding shares total $4.45B. The firm has a beta of 1.23, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 23.58, and a growth ratio of 2.39. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 70.18, with weekly volatility at 1.14% and ATR at 3.89. The AAPL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $142.00 and a $281.90 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Apple Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1244.20 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AAPL, the company has in raw cash 48.84 billion on their books with 16.24 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 162.82 billion million total, with 105.72 billion as their total liabilities.

Potential earnings growth for Apple Inc. (AAPL)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Apple Inc. recorded a total of 64.04 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 1.78% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 15.98%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 39.73 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 24.31 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 4.45B with the revenue now reading 3.08 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (2.84 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 11.89 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AAPL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AAPL attractive?

In related news, Director, LEVINSON ARTHUR D exercised an option 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 05. The exercised an option was performed at an average price of 28.86, for a total value of 1,079,082. As the exercised an option deal closes, the Director, LEVINSON ARTHUR D now sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,639,799. Also, Senior Vice President, O’BRIEN DEIRDRE sold 12,459 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 16. The shares were exercised an option at an average price of 234.04 per share, with a total market value of 2,915,904. Following this completion of exercised an option, the Principal Accounting Officer, KONDO CHRIS now holds 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 917,178. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

23 out of 44 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 13 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Apple Inc.. 5 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AAPL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $265.25.